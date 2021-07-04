Stroman allowed five runs (three earned) over five innings in a win over the Yankees in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. He gave up six hits and a walk and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Stroman came in a three-run second inning, including a two-run double by Kyle Higashioka. The 30-year-old righty failed to record a strikeout and now owns a 78:25 K:BB through 93.2 frames. It was just the second time over his last nine starts that he allowed three or more earned runs. Stroman will carry a 2.60 ERA into next week's projected home start against the Pirates.