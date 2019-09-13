Mets' Marcus Stroman: Yields one run in victory
Stroman (8-13) allowed one run on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts across 6.1 innings while earning a victory against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Four walks is obviously not ideal, but Stroman did bounce back in terms of giving up hard contact Thursday. In his last two starts, he had allowed 17 hits, including two homers, in 10 innings. This victory also gave Stroman his first win since Aug. 15. He is 8-13 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 166.2 innings with the Blue Jays and Mets this season. Stroman is scheduled to pitch next at the Rockies on Tuesday.
