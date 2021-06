Stroman (5-4) won Sunday's 6-2 victory over San Diego, allowing one unearned run on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Stroman was able to limit a potent Padres' offense to a single unearned run, only encountering trouble in the fifth inning when he was able to escape a bases-loaded-one-out jam by inducing a double play. In 12 starts this year, Stroman has surrendered three runs or less in 10 of them and lowered his ERA to 2.41 Sunday.