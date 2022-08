Canha went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Braves.

Canha reached base three times in four plate appearances Wednesday, including two doubles which give him 14 on the season. Canha has maintained mostly every day playing time in spite of New York's offseason additions and that he had been slashing .212/.357/,273 in August coming into the game.