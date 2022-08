Canha is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Canha racked up five hits over the last two days, but he will be held out in favor of Tyler Naquin with the Mets loading up on left-handed hitters against Nationals righty Cory Abbott. Canha has held down an everyday role for most of the season, but with he and Naquin splitting the last four starts, it appears the Mets are giving their new acquisition a chance to show what he can do.