Vientos went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mariners in the Little League Classic.

Vientos supplied a sacrifice fly in the second inning and then took one out in the fifth. It was Vientos' first homer since July 28. The third baseman has started two of the last three games for the Mets after sitting out four straight contests amid a slump. He's struggled this year, slashing .232/.276/.372 with eight homers, 36 RBI, 26 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples over 84 contests. Vientos will continue to compete with Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty for time at the hot corner.