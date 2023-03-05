Vientos went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Getting the start at third base and hitting second in the order, Vientos launched a two-run shot off minor-league reliever Justin Evans in the fourth inning before taking potential Miami closer Dylan Floro deep in the fifth for a three-run blast, with both homers being no-doubters to straightaway center field. Vientos doesn't appear to have much of a chance at winning the starting job at the hot corner for Opening Day with both Eduardo Escobar and Brett Baty ahead of him in the pecking order, but he's doing what he can to win a spot on the big-league bench -- the 23-year-old prospect has gone 7-for-21 to begin his spring, with four of the hits (two doubles plus Saturday's home runs) going for extra bases.