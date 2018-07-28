Mets' Mark Vientos: Enjoying power surge in Rookie ball
Vientos went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBI for Rookie-league Kingsport in Friday's win over Burlington.
The Mets' No. 6 fantasy prospect got a late start to the season but Vientos is finally getting locked in, slugging five of his six homers over the last 10 games and raising his slash line to .259/.331/.466, with an encouraging 12:19 BB:K through 29 games. The organization has no reason to rush the 18-year-old up the ladder, but if he continues to punish Appalachian League pitchers he could make his Low-A debut before the end of the year.
