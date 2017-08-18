Mets' Mark Vientos: Heating up in GCL
Vientos went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored for the GCL Mets in Thursday's win over the Cardinals' affiliate.
A second-round pick in this year's draft, Vientos got off to a slow start in his pro debut but is finding his groove at the plate, slashing .364/.421/.606 over his last nine games with two homers, six RBI and seven runs. He's still only 17 years old and while he'll probably outgrow shortstop, there's a potential middle-of-the-order hitter here for dynasty GMs to dream on, even if he won't reach the majors until some time in the 2020s.
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...