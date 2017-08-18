Play

Mets' Mark Vientos: Heating up in GCL

Vientos went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored for the GCL Mets in Thursday's win over the Cardinals' affiliate.

A second-round pick in this year's draft, Vientos got off to a slow start in his pro debut but is finding his groove at the plate, slashing .364/.421/.606 over his last nine games with two homers, six RBI and seven runs. He's still only 17 years old and while he'll probably outgrow shortstop, there's a potential middle-of-the-order hitter here for dynasty GMs to dream on, even if he won't reach the majors until some time in the 2020s.

