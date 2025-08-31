Vientos went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Marlins.

Vientos jump-started the Mets' offense with a three-run homer in the third inning. After seeing his 10-game hitting streak end Thursday, he's bounced back by homering on consecutive days for the third time in August. The 25-year-old began the month with seven long balls but is now up to 15 on the year while carrying a .246/.293/.439 slash, 53 RBI and 37 runs scored across 375 plate appearances.