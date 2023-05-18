Vientos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Rays in an extra-inning win Wednesday.

Vientos was called up from Triple-A Syracuse prior to the contest and provided a big spark in his first major-league game of the campaign, putting the Mets on the board with a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning. The long ball was the second of his big-league career, as he went deep once over 36 at-bats with the Mets last season. Vientos was dominating in the minors this year prior to his call-up, slashing .333/.416/.688 with 11 doubles, 13 homers and 37 RBI over 166 plate appearances.