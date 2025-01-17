Now Playing

The Mets' current plan is to have Vientos be their first baseman this season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

That's assuming Pete Alonso isn't re-signed, which is now the expectation. Vientos had a breakout season offensively in 2024, slashing .266/.322/.516 with 27 home runs over 111 regular-season contests for the Mets before adding another five long balls and a .998 OPS in the playoffs. The 25-year-old earned a minus-6 Outs Above Average at third base, so a move to the cold corner isn't a surprise. Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio (knee) and Luisangel Acuna are in line to compete for the third base job.

