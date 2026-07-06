Mets' Mark Vientos: Left out of lineup versus righty

Vientos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Vientos was included in the lineup both of the previous two days when Atlanta sent left-handed starters to the bump, but he'll be on the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Reynaldo Lopez). Rather than moving Vientos out of his short-side platoon role and giving him a look as their primary designated hitter, Mets interim Andy Green has opted to rotate a number of players at that spot in the lineup.