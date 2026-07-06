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Mets' Mark Vientos: Left out of lineup versus righty

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vientos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Vientos was included in the lineup both of the previous two days when Atlanta sent left-handed starters to the bump, but he'll be on the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Reynaldo Lopez). Rather than moving Vientos out of his short-side platoon role and giving him a look as their primary designated hitter, Mets interim Andy Green has opted to rotate a number of players at that spot in the lineup.

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