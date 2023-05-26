site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Vientos: Out of lineup Friday
Vientos isn't starting Friday against the Rockies.
After a hot start to the season, Vientos has quickly cooled off and will now miss his third consecutive start. Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the Mets' designated hitter Friday and bat seventh.
