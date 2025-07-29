Vientos went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in a loss to the Padres on Monday.

It could have actually been a bigger game for Vientos -- he was robbed of a homer by Fernando Tatis in the fourth inning. When Vientos next came to the plate with the bases loaded in the fifth, he ensured Tatis couldn't rob him again, smashing a 385-foot shot to clear the bases. The long ball ended a lengthy power drought for Vientos, whose previous home run had come May 28, a span of 23 games. Vientos now has seven homers over 74 contests this year, well off the pace of the 27 home runs he belted across 111 regular-season games in 2024.