Vientos went 2-for-4 with two walks, a three-run home run and three additional runs scored in Monday's 19-5 rout of the Nationals.

Hitting ahead of Brandon Nimmo -- who tied a Mets record with nine RBI on the day -- paid dividends for Vientos, but the third baseman also capped the team's offensive eruption in the ninth inning with his third homer of the season. Vientos has hit safely in six straight games and 12 of his last 13, slashing .320/.364/.600 over that stretch with all three of his long balls, 11 runs and 13 RBI.