Vientos went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Vientos led off the top of the second inning with a solo shot, his fifth of the season, taking Ryne Nelson deep on a slider. He then led off the top of the 10th inning with what proved to be a game-winning RBI double. Vientos has three long balls and eight RBI in six games this month and is slashing .240/.287/.440 with five homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and a 7:24 BB:K across 108 plate appearances this season.