Vientos went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Getting the start at third base and batting fifth, the 24-year-old took Matthew Liberatore deep in the second inning for his first long ball of the spring. The Mets are looking for Vientos to take a step forward this season after he stumbled to a .211/.253/.367 slash line over 233 plate appearances in 2023 with a 30.5 percent strikeout rate, but it's not yet clear if he'll have a consistent spot in the lineup or will split his time between third base and DH while also occasionally spelling Pete Alonso at first base.