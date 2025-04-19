Vientos (groin) told reporters after Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals that he will be out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Vientos was replaced by Brett Baty in the fifth inning with groin discomfort, and the former believed that was due to cramping from dehydration. Vientos didn't seem too concerned about the injury, but he would be sent for imaging if he's still sore in the morning. Baty figures to draw the start at third base in Vientos' absence.