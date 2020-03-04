Adams received good news regarding his cardiac tests and will resume baseball activities Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Adams will wind up missing slightly over a week for a heart-related scare, but apparently everything checked out just fine in the end. The missed time will make Adams' already tough task of cracking the Opening Day roster even tougher, though he'll still have just shy of three weeks to make his case. Even when healthy, it may be tough for a 31-year-old corner bat coming off a down year to make the team, especially when Dominic Smith fits a similar profile but is seven years younger and coming off a much better season.