Mets' Matt Adams: First action since February
Adams (chest) will serve as the designated hitter in Monday's spring game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Adams has been sidelined since Feb. 25 while undergoing cardiac testing, but he was cleared to resume baseball activities last week, and is now ready to get back into games. Adams, continuing his pursuit of a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster, will hit cleanup in Monday's batting order.
