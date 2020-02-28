Play

Adams will be sent for multiple rounds of cardiac screening, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Adams was a late scratch from Thursday's spring game against the Marlins, and it appears the team cardiologist wasn't satisfied with the first baseman's initial test results. Brandon Nimmo was subjected to the same kind of testing but was cleared shortly after. The full picture should become clear within the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories