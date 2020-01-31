Play

Adams signed with the Mets as a non-roster invitee Friday.

Adams had a down year in his age-30 season, posting a .226/.276/.465 line in 111 games for the Nationals. With a career .273/.325/.491 slash line against righties, there are teams for which he could play a platoon role at first base, but he's unlikely to get many opportunities there with the Mets unless Pete Alonso gets injured.

