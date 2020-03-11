Mets' Matt Adams: Starts at first base
Adams (chest) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, MLB.com reports.
Adams returned to the spring lineup Monday as a designated hitter, marking his first Grapefruit League action in nearly two weeks after he left camp to undergo cardiac testing. Now that he's gained full clearance from doctors, Adams looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the season. Adams remains firmly in the mix to win a reserve spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster.
