Adams (chest) has yet to rejoin the Mets for workouts since undergoing a cardiac screening last week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets haven't offered an update on when Adams might be ready to resume baseball activities, but his ongoing absence will only continue to hinder his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee.

