Adams said Thursday that he expects to receive lots of reps in left field during the Mets' spring workouts and Grapefruit League games, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Adams would ideally play first base, but as long as reigning NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso is healthy, he'll struggle to find even light playing time at the position. As a result, he should get plenty of reps in left field throughout the spring as he attempts to display some semblance of versatility to aid his chances of making the Opening Day roster. Adams' minor-league deal with the Mets likely contains an early season opt-out clause that would allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere if it becomes apparent there's no room for him with the big club.