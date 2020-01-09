Mets' Matt Blackham: Invited to spring training

Blackham was invited to the Mets' spring training Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Blackham advanced to Triple-A Syracuse last season, where he recorded a 2.30 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP over 12 appearances. The 27-year-old will get to develop in major-league spring training, but the team will likely want to see a larger sample size against higher-end competition before he has the chance to reach the majors.