Den Dekker cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Den Dekker has appeared in eight games for the Mets this season, going 0-for-18. He's gone just 7-for-59 (good for a .119 batting average) over the last three seasons, which wasn't nearly enough for another team to claim him on waivers and may not be enough for him to return to the big leagues with the Mets any time soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories