Mets' Matt den Dekker: Clears waivers and heads to Triple-A
Den Dekker cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Den Dekker has appeared in eight games for the Mets this season, going 0-for-18. He's gone just 7-for-59 (good for a .119 batting average) over the last three seasons, which wasn't nearly enough for another team to claim him on waivers and may not be enough for him to return to the big leagues with the Mets any time soon.
More News
-
Mets' Matt den Dekker: Designated for assignment•
-
Mets' Matt den Dekker: Contract selected from minors•
-
Mets' Matt den Dekker: Sent to minors camp•
-
Mets' Matt den Dekker: Inks minors deal with Mets•
-
Tigers' Matt den Dekker: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Matt den Dekker: Returns to majors Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...