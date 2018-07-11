Den Dekker had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Den Dekker has played in just 23 big-league games since the start of the 2016 season and has spent the entirety of this year with Las Vegas. Over the course of 63 games with the 51s, he's slashed .286/.336/.524 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and six stolen bases. He will provide some added outfield depth while with the Mets.

