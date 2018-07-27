Den Dekker will be designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Den Dekker failed to collect a hit in 21 plate appearances with the Mets over his two-week stay with the team. He became expendable following the addition of Austin Jackson, and will be cast off the 40-man roster once the Mets make his signing official. Look for den Dekker to go back to Triple-A Las Vegas unless claimed off waivers by another organization.