Mets' Matt den Dekker: Designated for assignment
Den Dekker will be designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Den Dekker failed to collect a hit in 21 plate appearances with the Mets over his two-week stay with the team. He became expendable following the addition of Austin Jackson, and will be cast off the 40-man roster once the Mets make his signing official. Look for den Dekker to go back to Triple-A Las Vegas unless claimed off waivers by another organization.
