The Mets signed den Dekker to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The Mets were lacking in outfield depth heading into spring training, so the addition of den Dekker, who was previously a member of the organization from 2010 to 2014, fills a need. Though Michael Conforto (shoulder) is slated to open the season on the disabled list, the Mets plan to have either Juan Lagares or Brandon Nimmo fill his spot in center field, with the loser of the job battle serving as a fourth outfielder. That leaves den Dekker on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot, barring an injury to another outfielder. Instead, look for den Dekker to settle into an everyday role at Triple-A Las Vegas.