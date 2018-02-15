Mets' Matt den Dekker: Inks minors deal with Mets
The Mets signed den Dekker to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
The Mets were lacking in outfield depth heading into spring training, so the addition of den Dekker, who was previously a member of the organization from 2010 to 2014, fills a need. Though Michael Conforto (shoulder) is slated to open the season on the disabled list, the Mets plan to have either Juan Lagares or Brandon Nimmo fill his spot in center field, with the loser of the job battle serving as a fourth outfielder. That leaves den Dekker on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot, barring an injury to another outfielder. Instead, look for den Dekker to settle into an everyday role at Triple-A Las Vegas.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt den Dekker: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Matt den Dekker: Returns to majors Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt den Dekker: Joins Tigers on minor-league deal•
-
Matt den Dekker: Elects free agency•
-
Marlins' Matt den Dekker: Launches two more homers Sunday•
-
Marlins' Matt den Dekker: Signs NRI deal with Marlins•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...