The Mets reassigned den Dekker to their minor-league camp Tuesday.

With New York apparently satisfied with using Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares as their primary center fielders until Michael Conforto (shoulder) is cleared to return from the disabled list, there wasn't a need for the team to keep den Dekker around in a depth role. Den Dekker is slated to open the season at Triple-A Las Vegas.

