Mets' Matt Harvey: Allows four through five to Nats
Harvey allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out just one batter through five innings during Sunday's 6-5 win over Washington. He didn't factor into the decision.
A step up in competition got the best of Harvey on Sunday. He cruised through five innings in his season debut against the Phillies, but Washington didn't have any trouble squaring him up for nine hits -- three for extra bases. Considering Harvey entered the season with a 5.78 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 though 36 appearances over the past two years, it's probably wise to expect him to have plenty more underwhelming outings similar to Sunday's. He lines up to face the Brewers in his next start.
