Mets' Matt Harvey: Beat up by Phillies on Friday
Harvey (5-7) took the loss Friday against the Phillies. He allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings.
Harvey's rocky, injury-plagued season came to a close Friday in what was his fourth consecutive start in which he was unable to work past the fourth inning. The 28-year-old will wrap up the month of September having allowed 28 earned runs over six starts spanning a total of 22.1 innings (roughly 3.2 innings per start). Two years removed from posting a 2.71 ERA during the Mets' World Series runner-up campaign, Harvey will conclude the 2017 season with a dreadful 6.70 ERA. His fantasy outlook heading into the offseason is especially bleak and he'll likely serve as no more than a late-round flier in deeper fantasy formats in 2018 drafts.
