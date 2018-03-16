Mets' Matt Harvey: Fans eight in Thursday's outing
Harvey gave up three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out eight in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
After coughing up all three of his runs in the third inning, Harvey bounced back to fan the final five batters he faced, the final two on changeups. Miami wasn't exactly trotting out a big-league caliber lineup in this one, but it's still encouraging to see the right-hander have some success on the mound after his rough return from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2017. Harvey still has a lot to prove, but a 13:4 K:BB in 14.2 spring innings is a step in the right direction.
