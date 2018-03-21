Mets' Matt Harvey: Handles Cards on Tuesday

Harvey gave up one run on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

He's been getting stronger as the spring has progressed, and Harvey now has a 15:4 K:BB over his last three starts and 15 innings. The right-hander hasn't posted a regular-season K/9 of 9.0 or above since 2013 due to his various injuries, but if he approaches that level of dominance again this season it would go a long way towards restoring his fading fantasy value, even if he isn't routinely delivering a sub-3.00 ERA the way he did early in his career.