Mets' Matt Harvey: Heading to bullpen
Harvey will head to the bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With Jason Vargas soon to return from his broken hand, the Mets needed to remove someone from the rotation. Harvey is the odd man out after posting a 6.00 ERA through his first four starts. His underlying numbers are perfectly respectable, though; he has a 3.61 xFIP, striking out a mediocre 18.1 percent of batters but walking just 4.3 percent. There's a good chance that he'll eventually get another opportunity to start, and if his results start to match his peripherals, he could have a solid season. For now, though, he'll have to prove himself as a member of the Mets' bullpen.
