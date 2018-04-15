Mets' Matt Harvey: Hit hard by Brewers on Saturday

Harvey (0-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.

Jonathan Villar and Jett Bandy both took Harvey deep, and he needed 95 pitches (63 strikes) to get 15 outs. While the right-hander's 13:3 K:BB through 15 innings is a big improvement on last year's ratio, he has yet to pitch into the sixth inning in a start, and his fantasy value will have a firm ceiling on it until he becomes more efficient. He'll take a 4.80 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Atlanta.