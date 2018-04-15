Mets' Matt Harvey: Hit hard by Brewers on Saturday
Harvey (0-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.
Jonathan Villar and Jett Bandy both took Harvey deep, and he needed 95 pitches (63 strikes) to get 15 outs. While the right-hander's 13:3 K:BB through 15 innings is a big improvement on last year's ratio, he has yet to pitch into the sixth inning in a start, and his fantasy value will have a firm ceiling on it until he becomes more efficient. He'll take a 4.80 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Allows four through five to Nats•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Tosses five scoreless frames versus Phils•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Will start Tuesday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Start vs. Phillies postponed•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Will get starting nod Monday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Handles Cards on Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...