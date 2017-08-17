Mets' Matt Harvey: Hits 94 mph in rehab outing
Harvey (shoulder) tossed three scoreless innings for short-season Brooklyn on Wednesday and said his arm felt "great", Kevin Armstrong of The New York Daily News reports. "I think the next [step] is trying to ramp up and go a little bit further," he said. "We'll see where we go from there."
The right-hander was hitting 94 mph with his fastball and struck out the side in his final inning of work, throwing 36 pitches (26 strikes) in total. Harvey's making good progress in his recovery from shoulder muscle weakness and a stress reaction in his shoulder blade, but as yet the Mets haven't announced where or when his next rehab start will take place. If everything goes smoothly from here, though, Harvey should be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation just in time for rosters to expand in September.
More News
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Next rehab outing set for Wednesday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Struggles in first rehab start•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Will begin rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Throws live BP session•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Will throw batting practice Tuesday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Returning to mound work over weekend•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...