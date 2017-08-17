Mets' Matt Harvey: Hits 94 mph in rehab outing

Harvey (shoulder) tossed three scoreless innings for short-season Brooklyn on Wednesday and said his arm felt "great", Kevin Armstrong of The New York Daily News reports. "I think the next [step] is trying to ramp up and go a little bit further," he said. "We'll see where we go from there."

The right-hander was hitting 94 mph with his fastball and struck out the side in his final inning of work, throwing 36 pitches (26 strikes) in total. Harvey's making good progress in his recovery from shoulder muscle weakness and a stress reaction in his shoulder blade, but as yet the Mets haven't announced where or when his next rehab start will take place. If everything goes smoothly from here, though, Harvey should be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation just in time for rosters to expand in September.