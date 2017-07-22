Mets' Matt Harvey: Hopes to get on mound next week
Harvey (shoulder) continues to throw from flat ground without any issues and is hoping to get back on a mound next week, Justin Tasch of the New York Post reports.
The Mets will take Harvey's recovery slowly as he works to build up the muscles in his throwing shoulder again, so there's no guarantee he'll be back in the majors in 2017, but it's been "so far, so good" in his latest rehab.
