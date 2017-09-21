Mets' Matt Harvey: Likely in Mets' 2018 plans
General manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets plan on tendering a contract to Harvey in 2018, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Puma threw out a guess of a $6 million arbitration figure in Harvey's final year of that system. That may seem like a lot, considering he holds a 13.19 ERA in the four starts since returning from the disabled list, but the Mets seem more willing to spend one more year trying to fix him instead of seeing him flee and thriving with another organization. The former ace's tumultuous season, in which he's dealt with recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and a stress injury in his scapula, positions him as one of the most volatile fantasy players heading into next year, considering his offseason and spring news may swing his draft-day price wildly for either better or worse than the risk-reward cost in 2017.
