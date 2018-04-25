Mets' Matt Harvey: Makes first relief appearance Tuesday
Harvey allowed one run on two hits and a walk over two innings while striking out two in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.
Zack Wheeler got an early hook, giving manager Mickey Callaway an opportunity to bring Harvey on in a fairly low-leverage situation as the right-hander made his first appearance since being moved to the bullpen. His 5.87 ERA and 1.43 WHIP look messy, but Harvey's 19:5 K:BB in 23 innings this season give some hope that he could earn another shot at the rotation if he's able to straighten things out in long relief.
