Mets' Matt Harvey: Not throwing off mound
Harvey (shoulder) still hasn't returned to mound work, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
While Harvey was hoping to get back to the mound by this week, he appears to be slightly behind schedule. The good news is that he's been throwing from 150 feet without issue recently, so the next step in his throwing program should be mound work. Seeing as the Mets aren't necessarily close to contending this season, they'll likely continue to move him along slowly.
