Mets' Matt Harvey: Pops 96 mph in Wednesday's outing

Harvey ran his fastball up to 96 mph during his two-inning stint Wednesday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While the velocity is good to see, Harvey also showed better command than he had last season, striking out two Atlanta hitters by painting the outside corner. The 28-year-old is trying to rebuild his career following surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, something that no pitcher to date has been able to fully accomplish, but if Harvey can even come close to his pre-2016 form he'll provide a huge boost to the Mets rotation, and to fantasy staffs.