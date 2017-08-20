Mets' Matt Harvey: Rehab moves to Double-A

Harvey (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Monday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

He gave up one earned run while striking out three and walking one across four innings in two rehab starts for short-season Brooklyn. Harvey pitched three innings and faced 10 batters in his last start, so he will likely increase his workload in this upcoming outing for the Double-A affiliate. A return to the big-league rotation in late August or early September remains realistic.