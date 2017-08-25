Mets' Matt Harvey: Rehab work pushed to Saturday
Harvey will make a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Saturday due to expected bad weather in Florida, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
The elements forced the Mets to push Harvey up to face stronger competition, as he was initially slated to throw for High-A St. Lucie. The right-hander probably will join the big-league club sometime after rosters expand on Sept. 1, but his questionable health and erratic performance should keep expectations tepid in fantasy leagues.
