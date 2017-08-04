Mets' Matt Harvey: Returning to mound work over weekend
Harvey (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The embattled right-hander managed to pitch off the slope of the mound throughout the past week, and it seems like that all went well enough to lead the Mets to progress him in his rehab. He still remains a good distance away from a rehab assignment, although no firm date has been placed on that yet.
