Mets' Matt Harvey: Rocked in relief Thursday

Harvey coughed up five runs on three hits and three walks over two innings of relief Thursday while striking out one in an 11-0 loss to the Braves.

The big blow was a three-run homer by Ozzie Albies, but Harvey had trouble just getting the ball into the strike zone, much less hitting his spots, as he threw only 18 of 39 pitches for strikes. The right-hander had been mentioned recently as a possible replacement for one of the Mets' injured or ineffective starters, but Thursday's outing made it clear Harvey has a long way to go before he can be entrusted with a significant role on the staff again.