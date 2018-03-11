Mets' Matt Harvey: Shelled by Yankees on Saturday

Harvey coughed up five runs on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out two in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

He gave up runs in the first, third and fifth innings, with the big blow being a two-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton that chased Harvey from the game. It seems like it's been one step forward and two steps back for the 28-year-old this spring, and while he's still ticketed for a rotation spot to begin the season, Harvey should be considered a very risky fantasy option in any format.