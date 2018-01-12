Mets' Matt Harvey: Signs deal with Mets; avoids arbitration

Harvey signed a one-year, $5.625 million contract with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Harvey was limited to just 18 starts this past season as he was hampered by a nagging shoulder injury. In his 92.2 innings of work, the former ace posted a career-worst 6.70 ERA and a similarly disappointing 4.6 percent K-BB%. Harvey will get another crack in the Mets' starting rotation in 2018, but he'll need to piece together quite the turnaround in order to salvage any fantasy value. The 28-year-old isn't worth investing in outside of the deepest formats.